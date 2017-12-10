Yard Rush Pass New England 4958 1447 3511 Kansas City 4419 1351 3068 Pittsburgh 4411 1237 3174 L.A. Chargers 4357 1119 3238 Jacksonville 4266 1793 2473 Houston 4187 1404 2783 Oakland 4014 1120 2894 N.Y. Jets 3948 1282 2666 Tennessee 3894 1465 2429 Denver 3784 1288 2496 Cleveland 3703 1270 2433 Buffalo 3557 1464 2093 Indianapolis 3552 1189 2363 Miami 3511 1016 2495 Baltimore 3462 1386 2076 Cincinnati 3370 962 2408

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Jacksonville 3390 1385 2005 Pittsburgh 3536 1186 2350 Denver 3547 1104 2443 Baltimore 3735 1352 2383 Cleveland 3927 1163 2764 Tennessee 3942 1034 2908 Cincinnati 4009 1485 2524 L.A. Chargers 4025 1557 2468 Miami 4079 1398 2681 Houston 4086 1257 2829 Oakland 4152 1259 2893 N.Y. Jets 4242 1436 2806 Buffalo 4339 1445 2894 New England 4508 1449 3059 Indianapolis 4560 1301 3259 Kansas City 4586 1553 3033

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass New Orleans 5209 1761 3448 Atlanta 4725 1519 3206 Philadelphia 4621 1720 2901 L.A. Rams 4472 1382 3090 Minnesota 4445 1474 2971 Seattle 4304 1233 3071 Washington 4197 1204 2993 Tampa Bay 4196 1057 3139 Detroit 4045 939 3106 Dallas 3944 1665 2279 Carolina 3944 1533 2411 Arizona 3931 919 3012 San Francisco 3927 1209 2718 Green Bay 3671 1303 2368 N.Y. Giants 3520 1069 2451 Chicago 3309 1386 1923

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 3469 932 2537 Philadelphia 3518 817 2701 Carolina 3571 1063 2508 Seattle 3854 1180 2674 Arizona 3964 1194 2770 Chicago 3998 1346 2652 L.A. Rams 4001 1474 2527 Washington 4081 1412 2669 Dallas 4111 1294 2817 Atlanta 4158 1408 2750 Green Bay 4258 1343 2915 San Francisco 4263 1487 2776 New Orleans 4304 1486 2818 Detroit 4323 1379 2944 Tampa Bay 4627 1419 3208 N.Y. Giants 4690 1568 3122

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 413.2 120.6 292.6 Kansas City 368.2 112.6 255.7 Pittsburgh 367.6 103.1 264.5 L.A. Chargers 363.1 93.2 269.8 Jacksonville 355.5 149.4 206.1 Houston 348.9 117.0 231.9 Oakland 334.5 93.3 241.2 N.Y. Jets 329.0 106.8 222.2 Tennessee 324.5 122.1 202.4 Denver 315.3 107.3 208.0 Cleveland 308.6 105.8 202.8 Buffalo 296.4 122.0 174.4 Indianapolis 296.0 99.1 196.9 Miami 292.6 84.7 207.9 Baltimore 288.5 115.5 173.0 Cincinnati 280.8 80.2 200.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Jacksonville 282.5 115.4 167.1 Pittsburgh 294.7 98.8 195.8 Denver 295.6 92.0 203.6 Baltimore 311.2 112.7 198.6 Cleveland 327.2 96.9 230.3 Tennessee 328.5 86.2 242.3 Cincinnati 334.1 123.8 210.3 L.A. Chargers 335.4 129.8 205.7 Miami 339.9 116.5 223.4 Houston 340.5 104.8 235.8 Oakland 346.0 104.9 241.1 N.Y. Jets 353.5 119.7 233.8 Buffalo 361.6 120.4 241.2 New England 375.7 120.8 254.9 Indianapolis 380.0 108.4 271.6 Kansas City 382.2 129.4 252.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New Orleans 400.7 135.5 265.2 Philadelphia 385.1 143.3 241.8 L.A. Rams 372.7 115.2 257.5 Minnesota 370.4 122.8 247.6 Atlanta 363.5 116.8 246.6 Seattle 358.7 102.8 255.9 Washington 349.8 100.3 249.4 Tampa Bay 349.7 88.1 261.6 Detroit 337.1 78.2 258.8 Dallas 328.7 138.8 189.9 Carolina 328.7 127.8 200.9 Arizona 327.6 76.6 251.0 San Francisco 327.2 100.8 226.5 Green Bay 305.9 108.6 197.3 N.Y. Giants 293.3 89.1 204.2 Chicago 275.8 115.5 160.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Minnesota 289.1 77.7 211.4 Philadelphia 293.2 68.1 225.1 Carolina 297.6 88.6 209.0 Atlanta 319.8 108.3 211.5 Seattle 321.2 98.3 222.8 Arizona 330.3 99.5 230.8 New Orleans 331.1 114.3 216.8 Chicago 333.2 112.2 221.0 L.A. Rams 333.4 122.8 210.6 Washington 340.1 117.7 222.4 Dallas 342.6 107.8 234.8 Green Bay 354.8 111.9 242.9 San Francisco 355.2 123.9 231.3 Detroit 360.2 114.9 245.3 Tampa Bay 385.6 118.2 267.3 N.Y. Giants 390.8 130.7 260.2

