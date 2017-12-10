201.5
Week 15

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 10:01 am 12/10/2017 10:01am
Yard Rush Pass
New England 4958 1447 3511
Kansas City 4419 1351 3068
Pittsburgh 4411 1237 3174
L.A. Chargers 4357 1119 3238
Jacksonville 4266 1793 2473
Houston 4187 1404 2783
Oakland 4014 1120 2894
N.Y. Jets 3948 1282 2666
Tennessee 3894 1465 2429
Denver 3784 1288 2496
Cleveland 3703 1270 2433
Buffalo 3557 1464 2093
Indianapolis 3552 1189 2363
Miami 3511 1016 2495
Baltimore 3462 1386 2076
Cincinnati 3370 962 2408
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Jacksonville 3390 1385 2005
Pittsburgh 3536 1186 2350
Denver 3547 1104 2443
Baltimore 3735 1352 2383
Cleveland 3927 1163 2764
Tennessee 3942 1034 2908
Cincinnati 4009 1485 2524
L.A. Chargers 4025 1557 2468
Miami 4079 1398 2681
Houston 4086 1257 2829
Oakland 4152 1259 2893
N.Y. Jets 4242 1436 2806
Buffalo 4339 1445 2894
New England 4508 1449 3059
Indianapolis 4560 1301 3259
Kansas City 4586 1553 3033
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New Orleans 5209 1761 3448
Atlanta 4725 1519 3206
Philadelphia 4621 1720 2901
L.A. Rams 4472 1382 3090
Minnesota 4445 1474 2971
Seattle 4304 1233 3071
Washington 4197 1204 2993
Tampa Bay 4196 1057 3139
Detroit 4045 939 3106
Dallas 3944 1665 2279
Carolina 3944 1533 2411
Arizona 3931 919 3012
San Francisco 3927 1209 2718
Green Bay 3671 1303 2368
N.Y. Giants 3520 1069 2451
Chicago 3309 1386 1923
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 3469 932 2537
Philadelphia 3518 817 2701
Carolina 3571 1063 2508
Seattle 3854 1180 2674
Arizona 3964 1194 2770
Chicago 3998 1346 2652
L.A. Rams 4001 1474 2527
Washington 4081 1412 2669
Dallas 4111 1294 2817
Atlanta 4158 1408 2750
Green Bay 4258 1343 2915
San Francisco 4263 1487 2776
New Orleans 4304 1486 2818
Detroit 4323 1379 2944
Tampa Bay 4627 1419 3208
N.Y. Giants 4690 1568 3122
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 413.2 120.6 292.6
Kansas City 368.2 112.6 255.7
Pittsburgh 367.6 103.1 264.5
L.A. Chargers 363.1 93.2 269.8
Jacksonville 355.5 149.4 206.1
Houston 348.9 117.0 231.9
Oakland 334.5 93.3 241.2
N.Y. Jets 329.0 106.8 222.2
Tennessee 324.5 122.1 202.4
Denver 315.3 107.3 208.0
Cleveland 308.6 105.8 202.8
Buffalo 296.4 122.0 174.4
Indianapolis 296.0 99.1 196.9
Miami 292.6 84.7 207.9
Baltimore 288.5 115.5 173.0
Cincinnati 280.8 80.2 200.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Jacksonville 282.5 115.4 167.1
Pittsburgh 294.7 98.8 195.8
Denver 295.6 92.0 203.6
Baltimore 311.2 112.7 198.6
Cleveland 327.2 96.9 230.3
Tennessee 328.5 86.2 242.3
Cincinnati 334.1 123.8 210.3
L.A. Chargers 335.4 129.8 205.7
Miami 339.9 116.5 223.4
Houston 340.5 104.8 235.8
Oakland 346.0 104.9 241.1
N.Y. Jets 353.5 119.7 233.8
Buffalo 361.6 120.4 241.2
New England 375.7 120.8 254.9
Indianapolis 380.0 108.4 271.6
Kansas City 382.2 129.4 252.8
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New Orleans 400.7 135.5 265.2
Philadelphia 385.1 143.3 241.8
L.A. Rams 372.7 115.2 257.5
Minnesota 370.4 122.8 247.6
Atlanta 363.5 116.8 246.6
Seattle 358.7 102.8 255.9
Washington 349.8 100.3 249.4
Tampa Bay 349.7 88.1 261.6
Detroit 337.1 78.2 258.8
Dallas 328.7 138.8 189.9
Carolina 328.7 127.8 200.9
Arizona 327.6 76.6 251.0
San Francisco 327.2 100.8 226.5
Green Bay 305.9 108.6 197.3
N.Y. Giants 293.3 89.1 204.2
Chicago 275.8 115.5 160.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 289.1 77.7 211.4
Philadelphia 293.2 68.1 225.1
Carolina 297.6 88.6 209.0
Atlanta 319.8 108.3 211.5
Seattle 321.2 98.3 222.8
Arizona 330.3 99.5 230.8
New Orleans 331.1 114.3 216.8
Chicago 333.2 112.2 221.0
L.A. Rams 333.4 122.8 210.6
Washington 340.1 117.7 222.4
Dallas 342.6 107.8 234.8
Green Bay 354.8 111.9 242.9
San Francisco 355.2 123.9 231.3
Detroit 360.2 114.9 245.3
Tampa Bay 385.6 118.2 267.3
N.Y. Giants 390.8 130.7 260.2

