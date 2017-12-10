|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|4958
|1447
|3511
|Kansas City
|4419
|1351
|3068
|Pittsburgh
|4411
|1237
|3174
|L.A. Chargers
|4357
|1119
|3238
|Jacksonville
|4266
|1793
|2473
|Houston
|4187
|1404
|2783
|Oakland
|4014
|1120
|2894
|N.Y. Jets
|3948
|1282
|2666
|Tennessee
|3894
|1465
|2429
|Denver
|3784
|1288
|2496
|Cleveland
|3703
|1270
|2433
|Buffalo
|3557
|1464
|2093
|Indianapolis
|3552
|1189
|2363
|Miami
|3511
|1016
|2495
|Baltimore
|3462
|1386
|2076
|Cincinnati
|3370
|962
|2408
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|3390
|1385
|2005
|Pittsburgh
|3536
|1186
|2350
|Denver
|3547
|1104
|2443
|Baltimore
|3735
|1352
|2383
|Cleveland
|3927
|1163
|2764
|Tennessee
|3942
|1034
|2908
|Cincinnati
|4009
|1485
|2524
|L.A. Chargers
|4025
|1557
|2468
|Miami
|4079
|1398
|2681
|Houston
|4086
|1257
|2829
|Oakland
|4152
|1259
|2893
|N.Y. Jets
|4242
|1436
|2806
|Buffalo
|4339
|1445
|2894
|New England
|4508
|1449
|3059
|Indianapolis
|4560
|1301
|3259
|Kansas City
|4586
|1553
|3033
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|5209
|1761
|3448
|Atlanta
|4725
|1519
|3206
|Philadelphia
|4621
|1720
|2901
|L.A. Rams
|4472
|1382
|3090
|Minnesota
|4445
|1474
|2971
|Seattle
|4304
|1233
|3071
|Washington
|4197
|1204
|2993
|Tampa Bay
|4196
|1057
|3139
|Detroit
|4045
|939
|3106
|Dallas
|3944
|1665
|2279
|Carolina
|3944
|1533
|2411
|Arizona
|3931
|919
|3012
|San Francisco
|3927
|1209
|2718
|Green Bay
|3671
|1303
|2368
|N.Y. Giants
|3520
|1069
|2451
|Chicago
|3309
|1386
|1923
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|3469
|932
|2537
|Philadelphia
|3518
|817
|2701
|Carolina
|3571
|1063
|2508
|Seattle
|3854
|1180
|2674
|Arizona
|3964
|1194
|2770
|Chicago
|3998
|1346
|2652
|L.A. Rams
|4001
|1474
|2527
|Washington
|4081
|1412
|2669
|Dallas
|4111
|1294
|2817
|Atlanta
|4158
|1408
|2750
|Green Bay
|4258
|1343
|2915
|San Francisco
|4263
|1487
|2776
|New Orleans
|4304
|1486
|2818
|Detroit
|4323
|1379
|2944
|Tampa Bay
|4627
|1419
|3208
|N.Y. Giants
|4690
|1568
|3122
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|413.2
|120.6
|292.6
|Kansas City
|368.2
|112.6
|255.7
|Pittsburgh
|367.6
|103.1
|264.5
|L.A. Chargers
|363.1
|93.2
|269.8
|Jacksonville
|355.5
|149.4
|206.1
|Houston
|348.9
|117.0
|231.9
|Oakland
|334.5
|93.3
|241.2
|N.Y. Jets
|329.0
|106.8
|222.2
|Tennessee
|324.5
|122.1
|202.4
|Denver
|315.3
|107.3
|208.0
|Cleveland
|308.6
|105.8
|202.8
|Buffalo
|296.4
|122.0
|174.4
|Indianapolis
|296.0
|99.1
|196.9
|Miami
|292.6
|84.7
|207.9
|Baltimore
|288.5
|115.5
|173.0
|Cincinnati
|280.8
|80.2
|200.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|282.5
|115.4
|167.1
|Pittsburgh
|294.7
|98.8
|195.8
|Denver
|295.6
|92.0
|203.6
|Baltimore
|311.2
|112.7
|198.6
|Cleveland
|327.2
|96.9
|230.3
|Tennessee
|328.5
|86.2
|242.3
|Cincinnati
|334.1
|123.8
|210.3
|L.A. Chargers
|335.4
|129.8
|205.7
|Miami
|339.9
|116.5
|223.4
|Houston
|340.5
|104.8
|235.8
|Oakland
|346.0
|104.9
|241.1
|N.Y. Jets
|353.5
|119.7
|233.8
|Buffalo
|361.6
|120.4
|241.2
|New England
|375.7
|120.8
|254.9
|Indianapolis
|380.0
|108.4
|271.6
|Kansas City
|382.2
|129.4
|252.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|400.7
|135.5
|265.2
|Philadelphia
|385.1
|143.3
|241.8
|L.A. Rams
|372.7
|115.2
|257.5
|Minnesota
|370.4
|122.8
|247.6
|Atlanta
|363.5
|116.8
|246.6
|Seattle
|358.7
|102.8
|255.9
|Washington
|349.8
|100.3
|249.4
|Tampa Bay
|349.7
|88.1
|261.6
|Detroit
|337.1
|78.2
|258.8
|Dallas
|328.7
|138.8
|189.9
|Carolina
|328.7
|127.8
|200.9
|Arizona
|327.6
|76.6
|251.0
|San Francisco
|327.2
|100.8
|226.5
|Green Bay
|305.9
|108.6
|197.3
|N.Y. Giants
|293.3
|89.1
|204.2
|Chicago
|275.8
|115.5
|160.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|289.1
|77.7
|211.4
|Philadelphia
|293.2
|68.1
|225.1
|Carolina
|297.6
|88.6
|209.0
|Atlanta
|319.8
|108.3
|211.5
|Seattle
|321.2
|98.3
|222.8
|Arizona
|330.3
|99.5
|230.8
|New Orleans
|331.1
|114.3
|216.8
|Chicago
|333.2
|112.2
|221.0
|L.A. Rams
|333.4
|122.8
|210.6
|Washington
|340.1
|117.7
|222.4
|Dallas
|342.6
|107.8
|234.8
|Green Bay
|354.8
|111.9
|242.9
|San Francisco
|355.2
|123.9
|231.3
|Detroit
|360.2
|114.9
|245.3
|Tampa Bay
|385.6
|118.2
|267.3
|N.Y. Giants
|390.8
|130.7
|260.2
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.