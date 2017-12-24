WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 11 3 0 0 33 58 29 13 5 0 Bowling Green 7 2 5 2 28 38 31 8 5 6 N. Michigan 8 4 2 2 28 39 29 10 8 2 Michigan Tech 7 6 5 2 28 52 47 9 7 5 Ferris St. 6 7 1 0 19 36 40 9 12 1 Bemidji St. 4 4 4 2 18 37 33 7 6 5 Ala.-Huntsville 5 7 2 1 18 38 45 6 12 2 Alaska 5 8 1 1 17 41 45 7 11 2 Lake Superior St. 3 8 3 0 12 30 49 4 12 4 Alaska Anchorage 1 8 3 3 9 21 42 1 13 4

Thursday’s Dec. 28

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Lake Superior St. vs. Robert Morris at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Ala.-Huntsville at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Arizona St. or Providence at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7 p.m.

