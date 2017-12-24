WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|11
|3
|0
|0
|33
|58
|29
|13
|5
|0
|Bowling Green
|7
|2
|5
|2
|28
|38
|31
|8
|5
|6
|N. Michigan
|8
|4
|2
|2
|28
|39
|29
|10
|8
|2
|Michigan Tech
|7
|6
|5
|2
|28
|52
|47
|9
|7
|5
|Ferris St.
|6
|7
|1
|0
|19
|36
|40
|9
|12
|1
|Bemidji St.
|4
|4
|4
|2
|18
|37
|33
|7
|6
|5
|Ala.-Huntsville
|5
|7
|2
|1
|18
|38
|45
|6
|12
|2
|Alaska
|5
|8
|1
|1
|17
|41
|45
|7
|11
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|8
|3
|0
|12
|30
|49
|4
|12
|4
|Alaska Anchorage
|1
|8
|3
|3
|9
|21
|42
|1
|13
|4
___
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Robert Morris at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Arizona St. or Providence at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7 p.m.
