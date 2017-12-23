Vikings-Packers Stats

Minnesota 10 0 3 3—16 Green Bay 0 0 0 0— 0 First Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 49, 8:28.

Min_Diggs 4 pass from Keenum (Forbath kick), :56.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 20, 1:20.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 27, 2:56.

A_78,092.

Min GB First downs 15 12 Total Net Yards 236 239 Rushes-yards 33-112 24-113 Passing 124 126 Punt Returns 1-11 3-29 Kickoff Returns 1-22 5-96 Interceptions Ret. 2-17 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 14-25-0 17-40-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 1-4 Punts 7-39.6 6-38.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 6-79 Time of Possession 31:37 28:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Murray 21-69, McKinnon 7-42, Diggs 1-3, Keenum 4-(minus 2). Green Bay, Williams 15-58, Hundley 5-48, A.Jones 3-13, Cobb 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Minnesota, Keenum 14-25-0-139. Green Bay, Hundley 17-40-2-130.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 5-60, Morgan 2-26, Thielen 2-24, McKinnon 1-9, Wright 1-8, Rudolph 1-6, Murray 1-6, Floyd 1-0. Green Bay, L.Kendricks 4-36, Cobb 4-22, M.Clark 3-36, Nelson 3-11, Janis 1-12, Allison 1-9, Ripkowski 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

