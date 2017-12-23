Vikings-Packers Stats

|Minnesota
|10
|0
|3
|3—16
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0—
|0
|First Quarter
Min_FG Forbath 49, 8:28.
Min_Diggs 4 pass from Keenum (Forbath kick), :56.
Min_FG Forbath 20, 1:20.
Min_FG Forbath 27, 2:56.
A_78,092.
___
|Min
|GB
|First downs
|15
|12
|Total Net Yards
|236
|239
|Rushes-yards
|33-112
|24-113
|Passing
|124
|126
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|3-29
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|5-96
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-17
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-25-0
|17-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|1-4
|Punts
|7-39.6
|6-38.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|6-79
|Time of Possession
|31:37
|28:23
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, Murray 21-69, McKinnon 7-42, Diggs 1-3, Keenum 4-(minus 2). Green Bay, Williams 15-58, Hundley 5-48, A.Jones 3-13, Cobb 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Minnesota, Keenum 14-25-0-139. Green Bay, Hundley 17-40-2-130.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 5-60, Morgan 2-26, Thielen 2-24, McKinnon 1-9, Wright 1-8, Rudolph 1-6, Murray 1-6, Floyd 1-0. Green Bay, L.Kendricks 4-36, Cobb 4-22, M.Clark 3-36, Nelson 3-11, Janis 1-12, Allison 1-9, Ripkowski 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
