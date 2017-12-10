Update on the latest NFL scores:

EAGLES-RAMS

Eagles lose Wentz to injury, beat Rams 43-35 to win NFC East

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carson Wentz threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury and Jake Elliott kicked the go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 3:45 left for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-35 in a thriller Sunday to clinch the NFC East title.

Two sources familiar with the injury tell The Associated Press that doctors believe Wentz has torn his left anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz needs an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information.

Wentz was hit hard as he scrambled into the end zone on a play that was called back because of holding. He stayed in the game and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles the lead.

Foles replaced Wentz on the next drive for Philadelphia, which is 11-2.

The NFC West-leading Rams then went up 35-31 on Todd Gurley’s second short TD run before dropping to 9-4.

Elliott kicked a 41-yard field goal to pull the Eagles to 35-34. His go-ahead field goal was set up when Chris Long, a second-round draft pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2008, had a strip-sack of Jared Goff, with Rodney McLeod recovering.

JAGUARS-SEAHAWKS

Jaguars beat Seahawks 30-24, take outright lead in AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles threw two perfect passes for touchdowns, Jaydon Mickens set up another score with a 72-yard punt return and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-24 on Sunday.

The 9-4 Jaguars intercepted three passes by Russell Wilson, including two on deep balls, and won for the sixth time in their last seven games. This victory, coupled with Tennessee’s loss at Arizona, moved Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

It’s the first time since 2010 that the Jaguars have had the outright division lead this late in a season.

The loss didn’t sit well with the 8-5 Seahawks, who had two players ejected in the final minute. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch during a melee that included defensive tackle Michael Bennett and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

More pushing and shoving occurred after the next play, and defensive end Quinton Jefferson was tossed. Jefferson tried to climb into the stands after getting hit with what looked like a plastic bottle. Seattle coach Pete Carroll also got flagged for coming onto the field. Carroll walked into Seattle’s huddle, possibly to calm his players down.

The ending did little to ruin Jacksonville’s celebration, which had a lot to do with Bortles and the league’s top-ranked defense.

CHARGERS-REDSKINS

Rivers leads Bolts to 4th straight win

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Chargers continued their ferocious playoff push with their fourth straight victory, 30-13 over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Tyrell Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and Hunter Henry had another scoring grab for the Chargers, who have won seven of nine after an 0-4 start to their relocation season.

While outscoring their opponents 131-53 during their winning streak, the Chargers also moved above .500 for the first time since September 2015 with a dominant offensive performance against Washington.

The Chargers stayed atop the AFC West alongside the Chiefs, their opponents Saturday in Kansas City.

Kirk Cousins hit Vernon Davis with an early TD pass for the Redskins, who have lost two straight and six of eight to slip to 5-8.

Although Bashaud Breeland returned an interception of Kellen Clemens’ pass 96 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 to play, Washington’s defense had few answers while the Chargers racked up 429 yards by midway through the third quarter.

Rivers passed for 256 yards in the first half of another outstanding performance late in his 12th season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback. Rivers also moved ahead of Warren Moon for ninth place in NFL history in career yards passing while picking apart the Redskins’ secondary.

CARDINALS-TITANS

Cardinals beat Titans on Dawson’s 4 field goals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee’s offense nearly all day Sunday in a 12-7 victory over the Titans, who had entered the game leading the AFC South.

Dawson connected from 47, 23, 32 and 35 yards and missed from 40 for the 6-7 Cardinals, whose victory came two weeks after they beat then-AFC South leader Jacksonville on the same field.

The Cardinals intercepted Marcus Mariota twice in the second half after the 8-5 Titans nursed a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Mariota completed 16 of 31 passes for 159 yards. Tennessee managed 65 yards rushing against the Cardinals after gaining 198 on the ground in a win over Houston a week ago.

Mariota was 6 of 16 for 60 yards with two picks in the second half.

The Cardinals gained 64 yards in the first half and 197 in the second.

Blaine Gabbert completed 17 of 26 for 178 yards for Arizona with no interceptions, but was sacked eight times, most by a Cardinals quarterback this season.

BRONCOS-JETS

Broncos end 8-game skid

DENVER (AP) — The Broncos snapped their longest losing streak since joining the NFL in 1970 with a 23-0 shutout of the New York Jets on Sunday thanks to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas’ big game and a return of Denver’s stingy defense.

Trevor Siemian threw for 200 yards and his favorite target was Thomas , who caught eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown as the 4-9 Broncos avoided tying their franchise futility record of nine consecutive losses set way back in 1967.

This was their first win in 70 days — and their first shutout since Nov. 20, 2005, a 27-0 win over the Jets, was fueled by a defense that held New York in check all afternoon.

The Jets were limited to just 100 yards of offense, 59 on the ground and 41 through the air in falling to 5-8.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown was knocked from the game twice by hard hits, including a clean shot by pass rusher Shane Ray in the third quarter that left McCown with an injured left hand.

McCown finished just 6 of 12 for 46 yards, and his replacement, Bryce Petty was 2 of 9 for 14 yards.

VIKINGS-PANTHERS

Stewart runs for 3 TDs, Panthers beat Vikings 31-24

Charlotte, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Stewart ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers snapped the Minnesota Vikings’ eight-game win streak with a 31-24 victory.

Cam Newton threw for 137 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards as the Panthers racked up 216 yards on the ground against the league’s No. 2 ranked defense to pull even with the Saints atop the NFC South standings. Carolina’s defense sacked Case Keenum six times and forced three turnovers.

COLTS-BILLS

McCoy scores to seal Bills’ 13-7 OT win over Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Buffalo Bills’ 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wintry, white-out setting best suited for snow shoes and sled dogs.

McCoy finished with 156 yards rushing and topped the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career on a slick, snow-covered field.

Buffalo, now 7-6, stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture, while the 3-10 Colts were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

COWBOYS-GIANTS

Prescott throws 3 TDs as Cowboys spoil Eli’s return

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the Dallas Cowboys beat New York 30-10 to spoil Steve Spagnuolo’s debut as interim coach and the return of quarterback Eli Manning to the Giants’ starting lineup.

Prescott, who was 20 of 30 for 332 yards for the Cowboys, now 7-6, stayed in the playoff hunt with three games left in the regular season.

New York fell to 2-11.

The game capped a hectic week for the Giants that started Monday with the firing of second-year coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese and saw Spagnuolo promoted from defensive coordinator to interim coach.

PACKERS-BROWNS

Packers rally to stun winless Browns 27-21 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 5:05 left in overtime as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 27-21 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Browns. Cleveland fell to 0-13 for the second year in a row.

With their second straight OT win, the Packers kept their playoff hopes alive and they’ll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back next week after he missed seven games with a broken collarbone.

RAIDERS-CHIEFS

Hunt, defense spur Chiefs to 26-15 victory over Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, the Chiefs shut down Derek Carr and Raiders offense and Kansas City held on to beat Oakland 26-15 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

The suddenly stingy Chiefs, now 7-6, also made a big statement in the crowded AFC West race. They entered the game tied atop the division standings with the Raiders, who are 6-7 and the Chargers, who played Washington later Sunday and visit Kansas City on Saturday night.

Alex Smith threw for 268 yards and Charcandrick West had a touchdown run for the Chiefs, who held the Raiders without points until Marshawn Lynch’s 22-yard touchdown run with 8:51 to go.

BEARS-BENGALS

Trubisky, Howard lead Bears over hapless Bengals 33-7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet, and the Chicago Bears ended a five-game losing streak by routing the lackluster Cincinnati Bengals 33-7 on Sunday.

Jordan Howard ran for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bears, now 4-9, dominated a matchup of the NFL’s worst offenses. Their rookie quarterback took full advantage of an injury-depleted defense, completing a career-high 25 passes out of 32 attempts for 271 yards. He also ran 4 yards for a score.

The Bengals, who are 5-8, were coming off a 23-20 loss to the Steelers on Monday night that crushed their playoff hopes and gutted their defense.

The Bears piled up a season-high 482 yards against a unit missing starting cornerbacks Adam “Pacman” Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick as well as linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil.

49ERS-TEXANS

Garoppolo leads 49ers to 26-16 win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-high 334 yards and a touchdown to help the 49ers to their second straight win.

San Francisco beat the Houston Texans 26-16.

Garoppolo again showed that he could be the answer for the 49ers who are 3-10, at quarterback, going 20 of 33 in his second start for the team.

He threw for 293 yards in his debut with the team last week to help the 49ers to a 15-14 win at Chicago.

Houston’s T.J. Yates threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns after Tom Savage left with a concussion in the second quarter. The Texans, now 4-9, lost their third straight and sixth in seven games.

LIONS-BUCCANEERS

Stafford’s 4th winning drive leads Lions over Bucs 24-21

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 381 yards with an injured throwing hand and set up Matt Prater for a 46-yard field goal in the closing seconds to help the Detroit Lions remain in playoff contention with a 24-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Stafford made his 109th consecutive start despite being limited in practice after his right hand was stepped on during the previous week at Baltimore. He completed 36 of 44 attempts against the 4-9 Bucs, and the Lions, now 7-6, overcame two interceptions and a fumble to stop a two-game losing streak.

