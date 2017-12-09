Tigers agree to $6M, 1-year deal with RHP Mike Fiers

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Mike Fiers and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract.

The 32-year-old made 28 starts and one relief appearance for the Houston Astros this year, going 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA. He struck out 146 in 153 1/3 innings. He was suspended five games in September after throwing a fastball over the head of the Los Angeles Angels’ Luis Valbuena.

Fiers was not included on any of Houston’s postseason rosters, and the Astros failed to offer him a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline, allowing him to become a free agent. His new deal was announced Friday.

Fiers has one complete game in 123 big league starts — and that was a no-hitter he pitched for Houston in 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Selected by Milwaukee in 22nd round of the 2009 amateur draft, Fiers made his big league debut two years later and was with the Brewers until 2015, when he was traded to Houston along with Carlos Gomez. He finished that season a combined 7-10 with a 3.69 ERA for the Brewers and Astros.

In 2016, Fiers went 11-8 but his ERA increased to 4.48.

Detroit’s rotation was weakened when the Tigers traded Justin Verlander to Houston on Aug 31. Michael Fulmer figures to headline the starting staff going forward. Jordan Zimmermann, Daniel Norris, Matthew Boyd and Fiers are also in the mix.

