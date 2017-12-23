Thunder-Jazz, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (103)

George 10-17 2-2 26, Anthony 6-18 0-0 16, Adams 5-9 2-4 12, Westbrook 11-24 3-4 27, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 0-2 2-2 2, Huestis 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 2-4 4-4 9, Felton 3-6 0-0 6, Abrines 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-88 13-16 103.

UTAH (89)

Ingles 2-7 2-2 7, Jerebko 0-0 2-2 2, Favors 5-8 1-2 11, Rubio 3-10 0-0 6, Mitchell 12-16 4-4 29, J.Johnson 2-3 2-2 8, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Sefolosha 4-9 3-4 11, Udoh 0-0 2-2 2, Burks 2-5 0-1 4, Hood 3-14 1-1 9. Totals 33-72 17-20 89.

Oklahoma City 28 19 29 27—103 Utah 22 21 21 25— 89

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 12-29 (George 4-7, Anthony 4-10, Westbrook 2-3, Patterson 1-2, Abrines 1-3, Felton 0-1, Grant 0-1, Huestis 0-2), Utah 6-26 (J.Johnson 2-3, Hood 2-8, Mitchell 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Burks 0-1, Rubio 0-3, Sefolosha 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 45 (Westbrook 10), Utah 37 (Favors, Ingles 8). Assists_Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 10), Utah 16 (Rubio, Ingles 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 16, Utah 13. A_18,306 (19,911).

