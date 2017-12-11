Through Sunday, December 10, 2017

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|29
|12
|30
|42
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|29
|20
|21
|41
|Anze Kopitar, LA
|31
|16
|22
|38
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|30
|8
|30
|38
|Brayden Schenn, STL
|31
|16
|21
|37
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|30
|12
|25
|37
|Jakub Voracek, PHI
|29
|7
|30
|37
|Phil Kessel, PIT
|31
|14
|22
|36
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|30
|14
|21
|35
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|30
|11
|24
|35
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|30
|14
|20
|34
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|30
|21
|12
|33
|Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
|31
|14
|19
|33
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|28
|11
|22
|33
|3 tied with 32 pts.
