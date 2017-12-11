201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Through Sunday, December 10, 2017

Through Sunday, December 10, 2017

By The Associated Press December 11, 2017 12:16 am 12/11/2017 12:16am
Share
GP G A PTS
Steven Stamkos, TB 29 12 30 42
Nikita Kucherov, TB 29 20 21 41
Anze Kopitar, LA 31 16 22 38
Blake Wheeler, WPG 30 8 30 38
Brayden Schenn, STL 31 16 21 37
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 30 12 25 37
Jakub Voracek, PHI 29 7 30 37
Phil Kessel, PIT 31 14 22 36
Jaden Schwartz, STL 30 14 21 35
Connor McDavid, EDM 30 11 24 35
Mark Scheifele, WPG 30 14 20 34
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 30 21 12 33
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 31 14 19 33
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 28 11 22 33
3 tied with 32 pts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest