Steelers-Texans Stats

|Pittsburgh
|10
|10
|7
|7—34
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|6—
|6
|First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 34, 10:40.
Pit_Hunter 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:59.
Pit_Nix 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:14.
Pit_FG Boswell 36, :53.
Pit_Bell 10 run (Boswell kick), 1:48.
Hou_Hopkins 3 pass from Yates (pass failed), 12:30.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 18 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 9:26.
A_71,842.
___
|Pit
|Hou
|First downs
|20
|13
|Total Net Yards
|330
|227
|Rushes-yards
|28-104
|28-176
|Passing
|226
|51
|Punt Returns
|5-82
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-0
|8-17-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-42
|Punts
|3-47.7
|7-48.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-24
|7-80
|Time of Possession
|30:56
|29:04
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Bell 14-69, Ridley 9-28, Bryant 1-8, Nix 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1), Jones 2-(minus 1). Houston, Blue 16-108, L.Miller 10-55, Yates 1-11, Heinicke 1-2.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-29-0-226, Jones 0-1-0-0. Houston, Yates 7-16-1-83, Heinicke 1-1-0-10.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-75, Bell 5-28, McDonald 4-52, Bryant 3-60, Rogers 1-6, Hunter 1-5. Houston, Hopkins 4-65, L.Miller 1-10, W.Fuller 1-10, B.Miller 1-5, Malleck 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
