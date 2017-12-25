Steelers-Texans Stats

Pittsburgh 10 10 7 7—34 Houston 0 0 0 6— 6 First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 10:40.

Pit_Hunter 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:59.

Second Quarter

Pit_Nix 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:14.

Pit_FG Boswell 36, :53.

Third Quarter

Pit_Bell 10 run (Boswell kick), 1:48.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Hopkins 3 pass from Yates (pass failed), 12:30.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 18 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 9:26.

A_71,842.

___

Pit Hou First downs 20 13 Total Net Yards 330 227 Rushes-yards 28-104 28-176 Passing 226 51 Punt Returns 5-82 1-7 Kickoff Returns 1-0 2-41 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 8-17-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 7-42 Punts 3-47.7 7-48.9 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 4-24 7-80 Time of Possession 30:56 29:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Bell 14-69, Ridley 9-28, Bryant 1-8, Nix 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1), Jones 2-(minus 1). Houston, Blue 16-108, L.Miller 10-55, Yates 1-11, Heinicke 1-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-29-0-226, Jones 0-1-0-0. Houston, Yates 7-16-1-83, Heinicke 1-1-0-10.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-75, Bell 5-28, McDonald 4-52, Bryant 3-60, Rogers 1-6, Hunter 1-5. Houston, Hopkins 4-65, L.Miller 1-10, W.Fuller 1-10, B.Miller 1-5, Malleck 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

