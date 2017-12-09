Spurs-Suns, Box

Paul 3-7 4-4 10, Gay 7-11 2-2 16, Aldridge 7-18 6-7 20, Murray 4-11 0-0 8, Forbes 5-13 0-2 11, Bertans 3-7 0-0 8, Hilliard 0-2 1-2 1, Lauvergne 2-5 2-4 6, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 7-11 3-4 20, White 2-2 0-0 4, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 18-25 104.
Warren 7-16 8-8 24, Chriss 5-10 4-5 15, Chandler 2-3 0-2 4, Ulis 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson 3-6 3-4 9, Dudley 0-3 0-0 0, House 1-3 0-0 2, Bender 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 3-7 2-2 8, James 8-16 7-9 25, Daniels 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 35-80 24-30 101.
|San Antonio
|28
|24
|27
|25—104
|Phoenix
|17
|22
|32
|30—101
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-19 (Mills 3-4, Bertans 2-5, Forbes 1-6, Aldridge 0-1, Gay 0-1, Paul 0-2), Phoenix 7-25 (Warren 2-3, James 2-5, Daniels 2-6, Chriss 1-2, Bender 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Ulis 0-2, House 0-2, Dudley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 52 (Murray 14), Phoenix 40 (Monroe 11). Assists_San Antonio 18 (Murray 4), Phoenix 11 (Ulis, James, Chandler, Warren 2). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, Phoenix 21. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_16,575 (18,055).
