Spurs-Kings, Box

SAN ANTONIO (108)

Anderson 1-4 4-4 6, Aldridge 13-22 1-1 29, Gasol 5-8 2-3 14, Parker 5-11 0-0 10, Forbes 2-7 0-0 6, Gay 3-8 0-0 7, Bertans 0-3 0-0 0, Murray 6-11 1-2 13, Mills 3-4 0-0 8, Ginobili 6-10 1-1 15. Totals 44-88 9-11 108.

SACRAMENTO (99)

Temple 4-11 0-0 11, Cauley-Stein 10-18 2-3 22, Randolph 6-13 0-0 13, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Hield 9-17 2-2 24, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Koufos 2-6 0-2 4, Mason 0-6 3-4 3, Bogdanovic 6-6 0-0 15, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-86 7-11 99.

San Antonio 33 29 22 24—108 Sacramento 33 16 27 23— 99

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-23 (Gasol 2-3, Aldridge 2-3, Mills 2-3, Forbes 2-4, Ginobili 2-6, Gay 1-2, Bertans 0-2), Sacramento 12-22 (Hield 4-7, Bogdanovic 3-3, Temple 3-6, Hill 1-2, Randolph 1-3, Richardson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Gasol 11), Sacramento 42 (Cauley-Stein 11). Assists_San Antonio 29 (Gasol 10), Sacramento 21 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 11, Sacramento 17. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second).

