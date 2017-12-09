Sporting takes lead of Portuguese league ahead of Porto game

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sporting Lisbon took the lead of the Portuguese league on Saturday, while Benfica stayed close to the pacesetters.

Sporting won at Boavista 3-1 led by a pair of goals by striker Bas Dost.

The win left Sporting three points clear of FC Porto before it plays its 14th-round match at Setubal on Sunday.

Sporting defender Fabio Coentrao opened the scoring at halftime and Dost added his pair. Substitute Mateus Galiano scored in the second half for Boavista.

Benfica beat Estoril 3-1 at home to pull level with Porto on points.

Benfica got first-half goals from Eduardo Salvio and Jonas before Kleber pulled one back for Estoril.

Filip Krovinovic put the match away before Kleber appeared to have struck again. But the referee waived off the goal after a video replay which showed Kleber used his arm to score.

The Portuguese league introduced video replays this season.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.