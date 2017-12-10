SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 16 11 4 1 0 23 57 44 Mississippi 15 10 5 0 0 20 49 46 Pensacola 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 30 Evansville 16 9 5 1 1 20 57 49 Huntsville 14 8 4 1 1 18 51 41 Macon 16 7 5 3 1 18 57 59 Knoxville 14 7 6 1 0 15 52 46 Fayetteville 18 5 9 3 1 14 55 80 Roanoke 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 61 Birmingham 12 3 8 1 0 7 21 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 3, Macon 2

Pensacola 6, Knoxville 2

Evansville 9, Mississippi 3

Peoria 5, Huntsville 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville at Mississippi, 11:30 a.m.

