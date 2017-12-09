SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|57
|44
|Mississippi
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|49
|46
|Pensacola
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|48
|30
|Evansville
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|57
|49
|Huntsville
|14
|8
|4
|1
|1
|18
|51
|41
|Macon
|16
|7
|5
|3
|1
|18
|57
|59
|Knoxville
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|52
|46
|Fayetteville
|18
|5
|9
|3
|1
|14
|55
|80
|Roanoke
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|47
|61
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|21
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO
Birmingham 3, Mississippi 1
Evansville 4, Macon 3, SO
Peoria 5, Huntsville 4, OT
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Birmingham 3, Macon 2
Pensacola 6, Knoxville 2
Evansville 9, Mississippi 3
Peoria 5, Huntsville 2
Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
