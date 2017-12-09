SPHL At A Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:43 pm 12/09/2017 10:43pm
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 15 10 4 1 0 21 52 42
Mississippi 15 10 5 0 0 20 49 46
Pensacola 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 30
Evansville 16 9 5 1 1 20 57 49
Huntsville 13 8 3 1 1 18 49 36
Macon 16 7 5 3 1 18 57 59
Knoxville 14 7 6 1 0 15 52 46
Fayetteville 18 5 9 3 1 14 55 80
Roanoke 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 61
Birmingham 12 3 8 1 0 7 21 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Birmingham 3, Mississippi 1

Evansville 4, Macon 3, SO

Peoria 5, Huntsville 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 3, Macon 2

Pensacola 6, Knoxville 2

Evansville 9, Mississippi 3

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

