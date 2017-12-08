SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|52
|42
|Mississippi
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|46
|37
|Pensacola
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|42
|28
|Huntsville
|13
|8
|3
|1
|1
|18
|49
|36
|Macon
|14
|7
|4
|3
|0
|17
|52
|52
|Evansville
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|44
|43
|Knoxville
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|50
|40
|Roanoke
|14
|5
|7
|2
|0
|12
|44
|57
|Fayetteville
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|51
|77
|Birmingham
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|18
|36
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO
Birmingham 3, Mississippi 1
Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Peoria 5, Huntsville 4, OT
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.
