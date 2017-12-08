201.5
SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 10:24 pm 12/08/2017 10:24pm
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Mississippi 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 34
Peoria 14 9 4 1 0 19 47 38
Pensacola 13 9 4 0 0 18 42 28
Huntsville 12 8 3 0 1 17 45 31
Macon 14 7 4 3 0 17 52 52
Evansville 14 7 5 1 1 16 44 43
Knoxville 13 7 5 1 0 15 50 40
Roanoke 14 5 7 2 0 12 44 57
Fayetteville 17 4 9 3 1 12 51 77
Birmingham 10 1 8 1 0 3 15 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Birmingham at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

