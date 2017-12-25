201.5
SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 10:03 am 12/25/2017 10:03am
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 20 15 4 1 0 31 70 43
Peoria 20 13 6 1 0 27 73 55
Evansville 20 12 6 1 1 26 73 63
Mississippi 20 12 8 0 0 24 68 64
Huntsville 18 11 5 1 1 24 67 50
Macon 20 10 6 3 1 24 80 64
Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 65 64
Fayetteville 22 6 12 3 1 16 62 103
Roanoke 20 5 12 3 0 13 58 86
Birmingham 18 5 12 1 0 11 37 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

