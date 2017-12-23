SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 20 15 4 1 0 31 70 43 Evansville 19 12 5 1 1 26 70 58 Peoria 19 12 6 1 0 25 67 54 Mississippi 20 12 8 0 0 24 68 64 Macon 20 10 6 3 1 24 80 64 Huntsville 17 10 5 1 1 22 61 49 Knoxville 17 8 8 1 0 17 60 61 Fayetteville 22 6 12 3 1 16 62 103 Roanoke 19 5 11 3 0 13 57 80 Birmingham 17 5 11 1 0 11 36 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 2, Macon 1

Evansville 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Mississippi 5, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Pensacola 6, Mississippi 4

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

