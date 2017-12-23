SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|20
|15
|4
|1
|0
|31
|70
|43
|Peoria
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|73
|55
|Evansville
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|73
|63
|Mississippi
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|68
|64
|Macon
|20
|10
|6
|3
|1
|24
|80
|64
|Huntsville
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|61
|49
|Knoxville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|65
|64
|Fayetteville
|22
|6
|12
|3
|1
|16
|62
|103
|Roanoke
|20
|5
|12
|3
|0
|13
|58
|86
|Birmingham
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|11
|36
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1
Pensacola 2, Macon 1
Evansville 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Mississippi 5, Peoria 1
Macon 3, Fayetteville 1
Birmingham at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Pensacola 6, Mississippi 4
Knoxville 5, Evansville 3
Peoria 6, Roanoke 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
