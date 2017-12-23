SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 20 15 4 1 0 31 70 43 Peoria 20 13 6 1 0 27 73 55 Evansville 20 12 6 1 1 26 73 63 Mississippi 20 12 8 0 0 24 68 64 Huntsville 18 11 5 1 1 24 67 50 Macon 20 10 6 3 1 24 80 64 Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 65 64 Fayetteville 22 6 12 3 1 16 62 103 Roanoke 20 5 12 3 0 13 58 86 Birmingham 18 5 12 1 0 11 37 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 2, Macon 1

Evansville 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Mississippi 5, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 6, Mississippi 4

Knoxville 5, Evansville 3

Peoria 6, Roanoke 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.