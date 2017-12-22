SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|19
|14
|4
|1
|0
|29
|64
|39
|Evansville
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|70
|58
|Peoria
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|66
|49
|Mississippi
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|59
|57
|Huntsville
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|61
|49
|Macon
|19
|9
|6
|3
|1
|22
|77
|63
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|60
|61
|Fayetteville
|21
|6
|11
|3
|1
|16
|61
|100
|Roanoke
|19
|5
|11
|3
|0
|13
|57
|80
|Birmingham
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|11
|36
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1
Pensacola 2, Macon 1
Evansville 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
