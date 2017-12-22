201.5
SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 9:28 pm 12/22/2017 09:28pm
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 18 13 4 1 0 27 62 38
Peoria 18 12 5 1 0 25 66 49
Evansville 18 11 5 1 1 24 66 55
Mississippi 18 11 7 0 0 22 59 57
Huntsville 17 10 5 1 1 22 61 49
Macon 18 9 5 3 1 22 76 61
Knoxville 17 8 8 1 0 17 60 61
Fayetteville 21 6 11 3 1 16 61 100
Roanoke 18 5 11 2 0 12 54 76
Birmingham 17 5 11 1 0 11 36 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1

Pensacola at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

