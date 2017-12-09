Sounders-Toronto FC, Sums

|Seattle
|0
|0—0
|Toronto
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Toronto, Altidore 16 (Giovinco), 67th minute. 2, Toronto, Vazquez 9, 94th.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Toronto, Alexander Bono.
Yellow Cards_Vazquez, Toronto, 95th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowckim Jeremy Hanson. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.
A_30,584 (30,584)
___
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones (Nouhou Tolo, 91st); Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Victor Rodriguez (Jordan Morris, 71st); Will Bruin.
Toronto_Alexander Bono; Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado (Benoit Cheyrou, 93rd), Jonathan Osorio (Armando Cooper, 85th), Victor Vazquez; Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore (Nick Hagglund, 86th).
