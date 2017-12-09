201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Sounders-Toronto FC, Sums

Sounders-Toronto FC, Sums

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 6:25 pm 12/09/2017 06:25pm
Share
Seattle 0 0—0
Toronto 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Altidore 16 (Giovinco), 67th minute. 2, Toronto, Vazquez 9, 94th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Toronto, Alexander Bono.

Yellow Cards_Vazquez, Toronto, 95th.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowckim Jeremy Hanson. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

A_30,584 (30,584)

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones (Nouhou Tolo, 91st); Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Victor Rodriguez (Jordan Morris, 71st); Will Bruin.

Toronto_Alexander Bono; Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado (Benoit Cheyrou, 93rd), Jonathan Osorio (Armando Cooper, 85th), Victor Vazquez; Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore (Nick Hagglund, 86th).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest