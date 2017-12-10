Senators-Sharks Sums

Ottawa 0 0 0—0 San Jose 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 15 (Braun, Labanc), 12:55. Penalties_Phaneuf, OTT, (interference), 1:59; Ward, SJ, (holding), 17:05.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Vlasic 3 (Heed, Labanc), 5:31. 3, San Jose, M.Karlsson 5 (Thornton, Pavelski), 14:41. Penalties_Oduya, OTT, (tripping), 3:26; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 7:11; Ryan, OTT, (holding), 8:02; Burrows, OTT, (tripping), 15:15.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 6 (Couture, Burns), 3:24 (pp). 5, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Couture, Burns), 17:38 (pp). Penalties_Sorensen, SJ, Major (fighting), 2:21; Dzingel, OTT, served by Ryan, (roughing), 2:21; Dzingel, OTT, Major (fighting), 2:21; Braun, SJ, (slashing), 4:04; Oduya, OTT, (tripping), 9:03; Hansen, SJ, (cross checking), 12:01; Burrows, OTT, (roughing), 14:51; Burrows, OTT, served by Ryan, Major (fighting), 14:51; Burrows, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:51; DeMelo, SJ, (roughing), 14:51.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-8-11_25. San Jose 16-15-19_50.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; San Jose 2 of 7.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 7-10-3 (50 shots-45 saves). San Jose, Dell 5-3-1 (25-25).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Wheler.

