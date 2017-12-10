Senators-Sharks Sum

|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0—0
|San Jose
|1
|2
|2—5
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 15 (Braun, Labanc), 12:55.
Second Period_2, San Jose, Vlasic 3 (Heed, Labanc), 5:31. 3, San Jose, M.Karlsson 5 (Thornton, Pavelski), 14:41.
Third Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 6 (Couture, Burns), 3:24 (pp). 5, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Couture, Burns), 17:38 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-8-11_25. San Jose 16-15-19_50.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; San Jose 2 of 7.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 7-10-3 (50 shots-45 saves). San Jose, Dell 5-3-1 (25-25).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:29.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Wheler.
