Senators-Panthers Sums

Ottawa 0 0 0—0 Florida 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 12 (Yandle, Bjugstad), 1:36. Penalties_Karlsson, OTT, (hooking), 3:32; Huberdeau, FLA, (interference), 8:31; DiDomenico, OTT, (slashing), 12:21.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Oduya, OTT, (boarding), 7:25; Matheson, FLA, (roughing), 7:25; Pageau, OTT, (slashing), 9:34; Ekblad, FLA, (cross checking), 18:49; Pageau, OTT, (interference), 19:04.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-13-18_38. Florida 12-18-8_38.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 2-4-4 (38 shots-37 saves). Florida, Reimer 9-9-4 (38-38).

A_13,694 (19,250). T_2:34.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Evgeny Romasko. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Tim Nowak.

