Seahawks-Cowboys Stats

Seattle 0 7 7 7—21 Dallas 0 9 3 0—12 Second Quarter

Dal_FG Bailey 34, 14:11.

Dal_FG Bailey 51, 5:48.

Sea_Graham 3 pass from R.Wilson (Walsh kick), 1:38.

Dal_FG Bailey 51, :03.

Third Quarter

Sea_Coleman 30 interception return (Walsh kick), 11:19.

Dal_FG Bailey 39, 8:36.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Baldwin 6 pass from R.Wilson (Walsh kick), 11:59.

A_92,150.

___

Sea Dal First downs 15 21 Total Net Yards 136 283 Rushes-yards 30-76 30-128 Passing 60 155 Punt Returns 1-9 5-32 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-45 Interceptions Ret. 2-31 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 14-21-0 21-34-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-33 4-27 Punts 7-46.1 2-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 11-142 7-75 Time of Possession 27:10 32:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, R.Wilson 9-29, M.Davis 15-25, Rawls 5-20, Lockett 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 24-97, Prescott 4-21, R.Smith 2-10.

PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 14-21-0-93. Dallas, Prescott 21-34-2-182.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Baldwin 4-35, M.Davis 4-18, P.Richardson 2-21, Willson 2-9, Lockett 1-7, Graham 1-3. Dallas, Witten 5-39, Williams 4-43, Elliott 4-21, Bryant 3-44, R.Smith 3-23, Beasley 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Bailey 34, Bailey 48.

