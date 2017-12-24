Seahawks-Cowboys Stats

|Seattle
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|Dallas
|0
|9
|3
|0—12
|Second Quarter
Dal_FG Bailey 34, 14:11.
Dal_FG Bailey 51, 5:48.
Sea_Graham 3 pass from R.Wilson (Walsh kick), 1:38.
Dal_FG Bailey 51, :03.
Sea_Coleman 30 interception return (Walsh kick), 11:19.
Dal_FG Bailey 39, 8:36.
Sea_Baldwin 6 pass from R.Wilson (Walsh kick), 11:59.
A_92,150.
___
|Sea
|Dal
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|136
|283
|Rushes-yards
|30-76
|30-128
|Passing
|60
|155
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|5-32
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-31
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-21-0
|21-34-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-33
|4-27
|Punts
|7-46.1
|2-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-142
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|27:10
|32:50
___
RUSHING_Seattle, R.Wilson 9-29, M.Davis 15-25, Rawls 5-20, Lockett 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 24-97, Prescott 4-21, R.Smith 2-10.
PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 14-21-0-93. Dallas, Prescott 21-34-2-182.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Baldwin 4-35, M.Davis 4-18, P.Richardson 2-21, Willson 2-9, Lockett 1-7, Graham 1-3. Dallas, Witten 5-39, Williams 4-43, Elliott 4-21, Bryant 3-44, R.Smith 3-23, Beasley 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Bailey 34, Bailey 48.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.