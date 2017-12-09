Schneider wins first bobsled WCup; Jamaica pair 7th on debut

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Stephanie Schneider of Germany defeated world champion Elana Meyers Taylor to win her first bobsled World Cup, while Clemens Bracher of Switzerland won on his debut in two-man bobsled on Saturday.

Schneider, racing with Lisa Marie Buckwitz, finished 0.26 seconds ahead of the American duo of Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs, and 0.28 ahead of German teammates Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek, the European champions.

The American pair’s sleds arrived only on Friday night after being held up in customs.

Overall leader Kaillie Humphries of Canada was fourth and defending World Cup holder Jamie Greubel Poser of the U.S. finished sixth.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, Jamaica’s first women’s entry, finished their first World Cup race in seventh.

At the halfway stage of the season, Humphries leads with 852 points, followed by Meyers Taylor on 820 and Greubel Poser on 803.

Bracher, racing with brakeman Michael Kuonen, finished 0.21 seconds ahead of Canada’s Chris Spring and Neville Wright, who finished joint-second with Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, the world champion, and Thorsten Margis.

Canada’s Justin Kripps, who finished fourth, leads the standings on 804 points, followed by compatriot Spring on 787 and Germany’s Nico Walther on 697.

