Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:34 pm 12/09/2017 10:34pm
EAST

Mercyhurst 4, American International 2

St. Michael’s 3, Castleton 2

Northeastern 5, Boston College 2

Boston U. 9, UMass-Lowell 3

Canisius 8, Niagara 2

Bentley 5, Dartmouth 1

Army 4, New Hampshire 3

Penn St. 7, Robert Morris 4

RIT 4, Providence 0

Maine 5, Quinnipiac 3

Yale 2, Sacred Heart 1

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 2

Union (N.Y.) 4, Holy Cross 2

Brown 2, Vermont 2, OT

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 3, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Minnesota St. 7, Lake Superior St. 0

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 1

W. Michigan 4, Miami (Ohio) 3, OT

