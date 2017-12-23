Sabres-Hurricanes Sum

|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0—2
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0—4
First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 8 (Teravainen, Pesce), 0:33.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Staal 10 (Lindholm, Teravainen), 1:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Beaulieu 1 (Eichel, Larsson), 2:44. 4, Carolina, Faulk 2 (Teravainen, Aho), 4:35. 5, Carolina, Faulk 3 (Slavin, Skinner), 11:16. 6, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Eichel), 13:41.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-6-8_22. Carolina 6-18-14_38.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 4.
Goalies_Buffalo, Johnson 1-6-3 (38 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Ward 8-2-1 (22-20).
A_14,470 (18,680). T_2:26.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.
