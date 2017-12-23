Sabres-Hurricanes Sum

Buffalo 0 2 0—2 Carolina 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 8 (Teravainen, Pesce), 0:33.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Staal 10 (Lindholm, Teravainen), 1:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Beaulieu 1 (Eichel, Larsson), 2:44. 4, Carolina, Faulk 2 (Teravainen, Aho), 4:35. 5, Carolina, Faulk 3 (Slavin, Skinner), 11:16. 6, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Eichel), 13:41.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-6-8_22. Carolina 6-18-14_38.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Johnson 1-6-3 (38 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Ward 8-2-1 (22-20).

A_14,470 (18,680). T_2:26.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

