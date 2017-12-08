Sabres-Blackhawks Sums

|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0—2
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Pominville 8 (Eichel, E.Kane), 19:42 (pp). Penalties_Rutta, CHI, (tripping), 1:11; Rodrigues, BUF, (tripping), 3:05; Rodrigues, BUF, (tripping), 15:54; Wingels, CHI, (holding), 19:27.
Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 12 (Sharp, Forsling), 8:30 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Okposo 4 (Wilson, Rodrigues), 11:00. Penalties_Antipin, BUF, (holding), 6:43.
Third Period_4, Chicago, Wingels 3 (Rutta, Forsling), 16:38 (sh). Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (cross checking), 6:00; Seabrook, CHI, (interference), 15:25.
Overtime_5, Chicago, Forsling 3 (Saad, Toews), 4:55. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 1:31.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-10-7-6_28. Chicago 13-14-16-8_51.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 6-12-2 (51 shots-48 saves). Chicago, Crawford 11-7-2 (28-26).
T_2:35.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tim Nowak.
