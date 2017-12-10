Rockets-Trail Blazers, Box

Ariza 4-7 2-2 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Capela 4-5 3-6 11, Paul 8-14 9-10 26, Harden 16-29 12-14 48, Tucker 3-4 1-2 8, Nene 2-4 0-0 4, Mbah a Moute 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 2-6 7-8 12. Totals 40-75 34-42 124.
Turner 2-5 0-0 4, Aminu 5-10 0-0 15, Leonard 5-6 1-1 12, Lillard 11-23 4-4 35, McCollum 11-21 4-5 28, Layman 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 4-4 0-2 8, Connaughton 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 45-88 9-12 117.
|Houston
|31
|31
|22
|40—124
|Portland
|37
|25
|36
|19—117
3-Point Goals_Houston 10-25 (Harden 4-7, Ariza 3-4, Tucker 1-2, Paul 1-4, Gordon 1-5, Mbah a Moute 0-1, Anderson 0-2), Portland 18-41 (Lillard 9-16, Aminu 5-8, McCollum 2-8, Leonard 1-1, Collins 1-2, Layman 0-1, Connaughton 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 35 (Capela 10), Portland 33 (Davis 9). Assists_Houston 14 (Paul 7), Portland 19 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Houston 17, Portland 28. Technicals_Paul, Leonard. A_19,503 (19,393).
