NEW YORK (AP) — The 158 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (9) — Pedro Alvarez; dh-1b; Ryan Flaherty, 2b; Craig Gentry, of; J.J. Hardy, ss; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Ubaldo Jimenez, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Seth Smith, of; Chris Tillman, rhp.

BOSTON (7) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Blaine Boyer, rhp; Rajai Davis, of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Eduardo Nunez, inf; Addison Reed, rhp; Chris Young, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Mike Pelfrey, rhp; Geovany Soto c.

CLEVELAND (7) — Craig Breslow, lhp; Jay Bruce, of; Austin Jackson, of; Boone Logan, lhp; q-Carlos Santana, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp; Joe Smith, rhp.

DETROIT (1) — Anibal Sanchez, rhp.

HOUSTON (5) — Carlos Beltran, dh; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Luke Gregerson, rhp; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Melky Cabrera, of; Trevor Cahill, rhp; q-Lorenzo Cain, of; Alcides Escobar, ss; q-Eric Hosmer, 1b; q-Mike Moustakas, 3b; Peter Moylan, rhp; Jason Vargas, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (10) — Andrew Bailey, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Yunel Escobar, 3b; Ricky Nolasco, rhp; Bud Norris, rhp; Cliff Pennington, inf; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Ben Revere, of; Fernando Salas, rhp; Huston Street, rhp.

MINNESOTA (5) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Dillon Gee, rhp; Glen Perkins, lhp; Hector Santiago, lhp.

NEW YORK (5) — Todd Frazier, 3b; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Matt Holliday, dh; Michael Pineda, rhp; CC Sabathia, lhp.

OAKLAND (0)

SEATTLE (6) — Yonder Alonso, 1b; Gordon Beckham, inf; Jarrod Dyson, of; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; Carlos Ruiz, c; Danny Valencia, 1b-3b.

TAMPA BAY (9) — Peter Bourjos, of; Steve Cishek, rhp; q-Alex Cobb, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Logan Morrison, 1b; Trevor Plouffe, 3b; Colby Rasmus, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Carlos Gomez, of; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; Jason Grilli, rhp; Mike Napoli, 1b.

TORONTO (5) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Darwin Barney, 2b; Jose Bautista, of; Miguel Montero, c; Michael Saunders, of.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (6) — Gregor Blanco, of; Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; David Hernandez, rhp; J.D. Martinez of; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Adam Rosales, inf.

ATLANTA (2) — R.A. Dickey, rhp; Jason Motte, rhp.

CHICAGO (8) — q-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Alex Avila, c; q-Wade Davis, rhp; Brian Duensing, lhp; Jon Jay, of; John Lackey, rhp; Rene Rivera, c; Koji Uehara, rhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — Bronson Arroyo, rhp; Zack Cozart, ss; Scott Feldman, rhp; Drew Storen, rhp.

COLORADO (8) — Alexi Amarista, inf; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Ryan Hanigan, c; q-Greg Holland, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Jake McGee, lhp; Pat Neshek, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Yu Darvish, rhp; Andre Ethier, of; Curtis Granderson, of; Franklin Gutierrez, of; Brandon Morrow, rhp; Chase Utley, 2b; Tony Watson, lhp.

MIAMI (4) — Mike Aviles, inf; A.J. Ellis, c; Dustin McGowan, rhp; Ichiro Suzuki, of.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Matt Garza, rhp; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Neil Walker, 2b.

NEW YORK (1) — Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (4) — Andres Blanco, inf; Clay Buchholz, rhp; Hyun-Soo Kim, of; Daniel Nava, of.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; John Jaso, 1b; Chris Stewart, c.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Zach Duke, lhp; q-Lance Lynn, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Seung-Hwan Oh, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Erick Aybar, ss; Jhoulys Chacin, rhp; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Craig Stammen, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Matt Cain, rhp; Nick Hundley, c; Jae-Gynn Hwang, 1b-3b; Michael Morse, ib-of.

WASHINGTON (12) — Matt Albers, rhp; Joe Blanton, rhp; Alejandro De Aza, of; Stephen Drew, 2b; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Howie Kendrick, of-2b; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Adam Lind, 1b; Jose Lobaton, c; Oliver Perez, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of; Jayson Werth of.

