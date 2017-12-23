Red Wings-Bruins Sum

|Detroit
|1
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|1
|0
|2—3
First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 15 (Pastrnak, Backes), 13:37 (pp). 2, Detroit, Nielsen 9 (Helm), 14:38 (sh).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 9 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 6:11. 4, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Marchand, Backes), 19:46.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-13-12_31. Boston 11-9-6_26.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 10-11-6 (25 shots-23 saves). Boston, Rask 11-8-3 (31-30).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:28.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.
