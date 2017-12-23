Red Wings-Bruins Sum

Detroit 1 0 0—1 Boston 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 15 (Backes, Pastrnak), 13:37 (pp). 2, Detroit, Nielsen 9 (Helm), 14:38 (sh).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 9 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 6:11. 4, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Marchand, Backes), 19:46.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-13-12_31. Boston 11-9-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 10-11-6 (25 shots-23 saves). Boston, Rask 11-8-3 (31-30).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

