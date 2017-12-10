Raptors-Kings, Box

TORONTO (102)

Anunoby 2-5 0-0 5, Ibaka 8-13 0-0 20, Valanciunas 3-3 2-2 9, Lowry 4-17 4-6 15, DeRozan 9-15 7-11 25, Miles 5-14 0-0 11, Siakam 1-7 0-0 2, Poeltl 4-5 0-0 9, VanVleet 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 13-19 102.

SACRAMENTO (87)

Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 2-6 2-3 6, Randolph 9-11 0-2 19, Fox 3-8 0-2 6, Bogdanovic 5-10 1-2 15, Sampson 5-5 0-0 11, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Koufos 2-2 0-0 4, Mason 1-10 4-5 6, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Hield 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 35-73 7-14 87.

Toronto 22 32 25 23—102 Sacramento 17 29 21 20— 87

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-37 (Ibaka 4-7, Lowry 3-12, Poeltl 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Miles 1-8, DeRozan 0-1, Powell 0-1, Siakam 0-2, VanVleet 0-2), Sacramento 10-23 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Hield 3-5, Sampson 1-1, Randolph 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Carter 0-1, Mason 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Lowry 12), Sacramento 42 (Randolph 11). Assists_Toronto 22 (DeRozan 9), Sacramento 15 (Mason, Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Toronto 17, Sacramento 17. A_17,583 (17,608).

