201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » QBE Shootout Scores

QBE Shootout Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 4:40 pm 12/09/2017 04:40pm
Share
Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.3 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
Shane Lowry/Graeme McDowell 62-64—126 -18
Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair 57-69—126 -18
Brendan Steele/Keegan Bradley 58-70—128 -16
Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau 63-66—129 -15
Pat Perez/Brian Harman 62-68—130 -14
Billy Horschel/Jason Dufner 61-69—130 -14
Kevin Kisner/Kevin Chappell 61-70—131 -13
Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger 61-70—131 -13
Bubba Watson/Brandt Snedeker 59-72—131 -13
Kyle Stanley/Russell Henley 63-69—132 -12
Matt Kuchar/Harris English 63-72—135 -9
Zach Johnson/Charley Hoffman 65-70—135 -9

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest