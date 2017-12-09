QBE Shootout Scores

|Saturday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.3 million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Shane Lowry/Graeme McDowell
|62-64—126
|-18
|Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair
|57-69—126
|-18
|Brendan Steele/Keegan Bradley
|58-70—128
|-16
|Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau
|63-66—129
|-15
|Pat Perez/Brian Harman
|62-68—130
|-14
|Billy Horschel/Jason Dufner
|61-69—130
|-14
|Kevin Kisner/Kevin Chappell
|61-70—131
|-13
|Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger
|61-70—131
|-13
|Bubba Watson/Brandt Snedeker
|59-72—131
|-13
|Kyle Stanley/Russell Henley
|63-69—132
|-12
|Matt Kuchar/Harris English
|63-72—135
|-9
|Zach Johnson/Charley Hoffman
|65-70—135
|-9
