Predators-Stars Sum

Nashville 2 0 1 0—3 Dallas 1 2 0 0—4 Dallas won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Nashville, Emelin 1 (Johansen, Arvidsson), 0:34. 2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 9 (Sissons), 7:03 (sh). 3, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Klingberg, Benn), 12:13 (pp).

Second Period_4, Dallas, Roussel 5 (Pitlick, Klingberg), 10:05. 5, Dallas, Hanzal 3 (G.Smith, Spezza), 13:18.

Third Period_6, Nashville, Johansen 5 (Subban), 4:45 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Nashville 0 (Forsberg NG, Fiala NG), Dallas 2 (Radulov G, Spezza NG, Seguin G).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-8-11-5_32. Dallas 10-13-4-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-3-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Bishop 14-9-2 (32-29).

T_2:53.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

