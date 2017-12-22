Pelicans-Magic, Box

NEW ORLEANS (111)

Moore 2-6 0-3 6, Davis 10-14 0-1 20, Cousins 9-16 8-11 26, Rondo 2-6 2-2 6, Holiday 10-15 1-2 24, Cunningham 2-7 0-0 5, Miller 3-7 0-0 9, Diallo 2-3 2-2 6, Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, Cooke 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 43-86 15-24 111.

ORLANDO (97)

Simmons 10-15 1-1 22, Speights 2-8 1-2 7, Vucevic 7-20 7-8 21, Payton 8-13 2-4 18, Augustin 0-3 2-3 2, Iwundu 2-2 1-2 5, Hezonja 4-10 2-2 11, Payne 1-3 2-2 4, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 0-3 1-2 1, Afflalo 0-3 2-2 2, Artis 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 36-85 21-29 97.

New Orleans 32 28 28 23—111 Orlando 20 30 22 25— 97

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-30 (Holiday 3-6, Miller 3-7, Moore 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Nelson 1-3, Cooke 0-1, Clark 0-1, Davis 0-1, Rondo 0-2, Cousins 0-3), Orlando 4-20 (Speights 2-6, Hezonja 1-3, Simmons 1-4, Payne 0-1, Mack 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 48 (Cousins, Davis 11), Orlando 40 (Simmons, Vucevic 8). Assists_New Orleans 23 (Rondo 8), Orlando 16 (Payton 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Orlando 19. Technicals_Davis, Orlando coach Frank Vogel, Biyombo, Speights, Payton. A_18,846 (18,846).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.