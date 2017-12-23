Pelicans-Heat, Box

NEW ORLEANS (109)

Moore 7-12 0-0 15, Davis 5-11 6-8 17, Cousins 5-7 5-6 16, Rondo 2-3 0-0 5, Holiday 5-13 2-2 13, Miller 3-5 3-3 12, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 3-6 0-0 7, Cooke 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 7-11 0-0 19. Totals 39-73 16-19 109.

MIAMI (94)

Richardson 5-14 1-1 12, Olynyk 3-8 2-2 10, Adebayo 4-7 1-2 9, Dragic 5-15 3-4 13, T.Johnson 9-17 0-0 20, J.Johnson 3-3 0-0 7, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Mickey 2-5 3-4 7, Walton Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Ellington 4-12 2-2 13, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-85 12-15 94.

New Orleans 27 29 27 26—109 Miami 28 25 16 25— 94

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 15-25 (Clark 5-7, Miller 3-5, Rondo 1-1, Davis 1-1, Moore 1-2, Cousins 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Holiday 1-3), Miami 10-32 (Ellington 3-10, Olynyk 2-2, T.Johnson 2-6, Walton Jr. 1-1, J.Johnson 1-1, Richardson 1-5, Williams Jr. 0-1, Adebayo 0-1, Haslem 0-1, Mickey 0-1, Dragic 0-3). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_New Orleans 37 (Cousins 7), Miami 38 (Olynyk 8). Assists_New Orleans 27 (Cousins 8), Miami 18 (Adebayo 4). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Miami 19. Technicals_Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. A_19,600 (19,600).

