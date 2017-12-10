PAOK thrashes Panathinaikos 4-0 in Greek league

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dimitris Pelkas scored twice as PAOK thrashed Panathinaikos 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Pelkas scored in the eight minute with a swerving long-range shot and made it 2-0 in the 51st from close up after evading three defenders.

Efthimis Coulouris added a penalty in the 67th and Aleksandar Prijovic completed the rout in the 78th.

Panathinaikos lost Emanuel Insua to a second yellow card in the 66th for handling the ball inside the area, just before PAOK’s third goal. Ten minutes later, PAOK’s Robert Mak was dismissed for pushing an opponent.

Second-place PAOK is a point behind leader Olympiakos and one point ahead of Atromitos and AEK. Atromitos beat Levadiakos 1-0, and AEK hosts Kerkyra on Monday.

Also, Asteras won 3-1 at Apollon, and Lamia drew 1-1 at Giannena.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.