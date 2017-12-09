Panarin sets up 5 goals, Blue Jackets beat Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had five primary assists, setting up the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night and a split of their home-and-home series.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Lukas Sedlak, Scott Harrington, Alexander Wennberg and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

After losing to the Devils 4-1 in Columbus on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets gained a measure of revenge while also snapping a two-game skid.

The five assists for Panarin tied a Columbus record set by Espen Knutsen against Calgary on March 24, 2001.

Brian Boyle, Marcus Johansson and Blake Coleman had the New Jersey goals. Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots.

Panarin set up Wennberg for a power-play goal 1:32 into the third period to snap a 3-all tie. The Devils had a great opportunity to pull even but could not convert on a four-minute power play.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malcolm Subban made a career-high 41 saves — including one against his older brother — and then denied all six shootout attempts to lead Vegas over star defenseman P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators.

Reilly Smith scored the only goal of a six-round shootout for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson, James Neal and Erik Haula scored in regulation to help Vegas win its third straight game.

Nate Schmidt had two assists, and Haula forced overtime when he scored with 40 seconds left in the third period after the Golden Knights pulled Malcolm Subban from the net for an extra attacker.

Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson and Nick Bonino had the goals for Nashville, which had won three in a row.

It was the first time the Subbans faced each other in an NHL game. According to the league, they became the 10th set of brothers to play against one another with one a skater and the other a goaltender.

CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Niskanen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:22 remaining and Washington beat New York Rangers to continue its climb up the Metropolitan Division standings.

Braden Holtby made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won four in a row and seven of eight. Jay Beagle scored 14 seconds in, Nicklas Backstrom had a goal in a second consecutive game after a long drought and Tom Wilson added an insurance goal with 1:32 left.

Wilson also assisted on the winner by Niskanen.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots in his first game back after a brief illness. Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast scored for New York.

BLACKHAWKS 3, SABRES 2, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored on a screened shot from the blue line with 4.9 seconds left in overtime, and Chicago rallied past Buffalo to snap a five-game losing streak.

Forsling, who had two assists in regulation, fired a low drive between Robin Lehner’s pads with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen blocking the goalie’s view.

Sabres star Jack Eichel failed to score on a penalty shot at 1:31 of overtime when Corey Crawford dropped and made a stick save. The attempt was awarded after Forsling held and hooked Eichel from behind as he broke in.

Chicago’s Tommy Wingels scored a short-handed goal with 3:22 left in the third period to tie the game at 2. Blackhawks rookie Alex DeBrincat scored his 12th goal in the second period.

Jason Pominville and Kyle Okposo scored in regulation for the Sabres, who got 48 saves from Lehner.

Crawford blocked 26 shots in his return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Pominville’s power-play goal late in the first ended Buffalo’s string of 30 straight failed chances with the man advantage.

WILD 3, DUCKS 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Dumba scored 3:43 into overtime to give Minnesota a win over Anaheim.

Jason Zucker and Zack Mitchell also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk stopped 26 shots.

Adam Henrique and Kevin Roy scored for the Ducks, who are 2-7 in games that have gone beyond regulation. John Gibson made 28 saves.

