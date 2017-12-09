Pachuca edges Casablanca in extra time at Club World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Victor Guzman scored in the second half of extra time to give Mexican club Pachuca a 1-0 win over 10-man Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the Club World Cup on Saturday.

The midfielder finally broke the deadlock at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the 112th minute.

Casablanca’s Brahim Nakach was sent off in the 69th minute.

Pachuca faces Brazil’s Gremio in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Later Saturday, Japan’s Urawa Reds plays host club Al Jazira to decide which team will meet Real Madrid in the last four on Wednesday.

