Oilers-Maple Leafs Sum

|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0—0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 6 (Nylander, Gardiner), 0:34.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-19-16_41. Toronto 11-7-5_23.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 2.
Goalies_Edmonton, Brossoit 2-6-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 3-2-0 (41-41).
A_19,486 (18,819). T_2:18.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jonny Murray.
