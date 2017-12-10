Oilers-Maple Leafs Sum

Edmonton 0 0 0—0 Toronto 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 6 (Nylander, Gardiner), 0:34.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-19-16_41. Toronto 11-7-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Brossoit 2-6-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 3-2-0 (41-41).

A_19,486 (18,819). T_2:18.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jonny Murray.

