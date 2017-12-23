Nuggets-Warriors, Box

DENVER (96)

Chandler 6-13 1-1 15, Jokic 9-16 0-0 18, Plumlee 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 4-10 4-5 14, Harris 6-14 5-6 19, Craig 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 3-8 3-3 9, Lyles 7-14 0-0 15, Beasley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-82 13-15 96.

GOLDEN STATE (81)

Durant 6-17 6-7 18, Green 4-10 1-1 10, Bell 3-5 1-2 7, McCaw 3-4 1-1 7, Thompson 6-21 2-2 15, Casspi 2-3 1-2 5, Young 2-8 0-0 5, Looney 0-0 2-2 2, West 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 32-83 14-17 81.

Denver 22 31 20 23—96 Golden State 20 21 21 19—81

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-28 (Murray 2-2, Chandler 2-6, Harris 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Craig 0-2, Jokic 0-3, Barton 0-4), Golden State 3-27 (Green 1-4, Young 1-4, Thompson 1-10, Casspi 0-1, McCaw 0-1, Iguodala 0-2, Durant 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Chandler, Jokic 9), Golden State 38 (Bell 10). Assists_Denver 25 (Barton 7), Golden State 25 (Iguodala 7). Total Fouls_Denver 14, Golden State 14. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,596 (19,596).

