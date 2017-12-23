Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

DENVER (102)

Chandler 8-15 3-4 21, Jokic 12-21 1-1 27, Plumlee 4-7 0-0 8, Murray 3-10 0-0 7, Harris 7-12 3-4 17, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 4-8 3-4 12, Lyles 4-10 1-2 10, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-85 11-15 102.

PORTLAND (85)

Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Aminu 1-9 0-0 3, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 10, McCollum 7-18 0-0 15, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Harkless 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 2-5 4-6 8, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 4-6 1-2 10, Napier 6-15 1-2 14, Connaughton 5-6 1-2 12. Totals 35-82 9-16 85.

Denver 28 24 28 22—102 Portland 22 19 25 19— 85

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-25 (Chandler 2-3, Jokic 2-6, Lyles 1-3, Barton 1-3, Murray 1-5, Craig 0-2, Harris 0-3), Portland 6-22 (Turner 1-1, Collins 1-1, Connaughton 1-2, Napier 1-5, McCollum 1-5, Aminu 1-8). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Denver 48 (Chandler 11), Portland 33 (Davis 7). Assists_Denver 19 (Jokic 6), Portland 14 (Napier 5). Total Fouls_Denver 13, Portland 19. A_19,473 (19,393).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.