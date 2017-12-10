Nuggets-Pacers, Box

DENVER (116)

Barton 8-19 2-2 21, Chandler 7-16 1-1 18, Plumlee 3-6 1-4 7, Murray 4-7 3-3 13, Harris 8-18 2-2 21, Faried 2-5 0-0 4, Lyles 9-15 2-2 25, Mudiay 1-4 0-0 3, Beasley 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 43-95 13-16 116.

INDIANA (126)

Bogdanovic 2-8 3-3 7, T.Young 8-11 0-0 18, Turner 10-15 2-4 24, Joseph 1-7 0-0 2, Oladipo 15-28 11-13 47, Sabonis 6-10 2-2 14, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, J.Young 1-2 0-0 2, Stephenson 6-11 0-0 12. Totals 49-93 18-22 126.

Denver 35 31 22 26 2—116 Indiana 22 37 31 24 12—126

3-Point Goals_Denver 17-42 (Lyles 5-7, Barton 3-8, Chandler 3-9, Harris 3-10, Murray 2-4, Mudiay 1-1, Beasley 0-3), Indiana 10-25 (Oladipo 6-12, T.Young 2-3, Turner 2-3, Stephenson 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 47 (Faried 11), Indiana 40 (Turner 8). Assists_Denver 24 (Barton 9), Indiana 24 (Stephenson, Oladipo 6). Total Fouls_Denver 20, Indiana 17. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Harris. A_14,587 (18,500).

