201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Norway beats Poland in…

Norway beats Poland in team event at ski jumping World Cup

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 1:39 pm 12/09/2017 01:39pm
Share
The Norwegian winning team with from left, Johann Andre Forfang, Anders Fannemel, Daniel Andre Tande and Robert Johansson pose after the team competition at the ski jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany (AP) — Norway’s team held off Poland’s challenge to win a ski jumping World Cup on Saturday.

Daniel Andre Tande led his Norwegian teammates to a total of 1083.6 points, edging the Polish team by just 0.8 of a point.

Germany, with 1054.7, finished third.

Germany’s Richard Freitag produced the longest jump, soaring 143.5 meters.

An individual competition was scheduled for Sunday at Titisee-Neustadt.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest