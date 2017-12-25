NFL Playoff Scenarios

WEEK 17 AFC

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East and first-round bye, Pittsburgh – AFC North, Jacksonville – AFC South, Kansas City – AFC West

NEW ENGLAND (12-3) (vs. N.Y. Jets (5-10), Sunday)

IF PITTSBURGH WINS AT HOUSTON MONDAY:

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win, or

— Pittsburgh loss, or

— Tie and Pittsburgh tie

IF PITTSBURGH LOSES AT HOUSTON MONDAY:

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

PITTSBURGH (11-3) (at Houston (4-10), MONDAY; vs. Cleveland (0-15), Sunday)

IF PITTSBURGH WINS AT HOUSTON MONDAY:

— Clinches first-round bye

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and New England loss or tie, or

— Tie and New England loss

IF PITTSBURGH LOSES AT HOUSTON MONDAY

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, or

— Jacksonville loss or tie

JACKSONVILLE (10-5) (at Tennessee (8-7), Sunday)

IF PITTSBURGH LOSES AT HOUSTON MONDAY:

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss

BALTIMORE (9-6) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, or

— Buffalo loss or tie, or

— Tennessee loss or tie

TENNESSEE (8-7) (vs. Jacksonville (10-5), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, or

— Tie and Buffalo loss or tie and L.A. Chargers loss or tie, or

— Buffalo loss and L.A. Chargers loss

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-7) (vs. Oakland (6-8), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie and Buffalo loss or tie, or

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie and Baltimore win or tie, or

— Tie and Tennessee loss and Buffalo loss or tie

BUFFALO (8-7) (at Miami (6-9), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Baltimore loss, or

— Win and L.A. Chargers loss or tie and Tennessee loss or tie, or

— Tie and L.A. Chargers loss and Tennessee loss

NFC

CLINCHED: Philadelphia – NFC East and first-round bye, Minnesota – NFC North, Los Angeles Rams – NFC West, New Orleans – playoff berth, Carolina – playoff berth

PHILADELPHIA (12-2) (vs. Oakland (6-8), tonight; vs. Dallas (8-7), Sunday)

IF PHILADELPHIA WINS VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:

Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs

IF PHILADELPHIA LOSES VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:

Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, or

— Minnesota loss, or

— Tie and Minnesota tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (12-3) (vs. Chicago (5-10), Sunday)

IF PHILADELPHIA WINS VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, or

— Carolina loss or tie, or

— New Orleans win

IF PHILADELPHIA LOSES VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:

Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Philadelphia loss or tie, or

— Tie and Philadelphia loss

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, or

— Carolina loss or tie, or

— New Orleans win

NEW ORLEANS (11-4) (at Tampa Bay (4-11), Sunday)

Clinches NFC South with:

— Win, or

— Carolina loss, or

— Tie and Carolina tie

CAROLINA (11-4) (at Atlanta (9-6), Sunday)

Clinches NFC South with:

— Win and New Orleans loss or tie, or

— Tie and New Orleans loss

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New Orleans loss or tie and Minnesota loss and L.A. Rams loss or tie

ATLANTA (9-6) (vs. Carolina (11-4), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, or

— Seattle loss, or

— Tie and Seattle tie

SEATTLE (9-6) (vs. Arizona (7-8), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Atlanta loss or tie, or

— Tie and Atlanta loss

