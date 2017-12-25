NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East and first-round bye, Pittsburgh – AFC North, Jacksonville – AFC South, Kansas City – AFC West
NEW ENGLAND (12-3) (vs. N.Y. Jets (5-10), Sunday)
IF PITTSBURGH WINS AT HOUSTON MONDAY:
Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win, or
— Pittsburgh loss, or
— Tie and Pittsburgh tie
IF PITTSBURGH LOSES AT HOUSTON MONDAY:
Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs
PITTSBURGH (11-3) (at Houston (4-10), MONDAY; vs. Cleveland (0-15), Sunday)
IF PITTSBURGH WINS AT HOUSTON MONDAY:
— Clinches first-round bye
Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win and New England loss or tie, or
— Tie and New England loss
IF PITTSBURGH LOSES AT HOUSTON MONDAY
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, or
— Jacksonville loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE (10-5) (at Tennessee (8-7), Sunday)
IF PITTSBURGH LOSES AT HOUSTON MONDAY:
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss
BALTIMORE (9-6) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie, or
— Buffalo loss or tie, or
— Tennessee loss or tie
TENNESSEE (8-7) (vs. Jacksonville (10-5), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, or
— Tie and Buffalo loss or tie and L.A. Chargers loss or tie, or
— Buffalo loss and L.A. Chargers loss
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-7) (vs. Oakland (6-8), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie and Buffalo loss or tie, or
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie and Baltimore win or tie, or
— Tie and Tennessee loss and Buffalo loss or tie
BUFFALO (8-7) (at Miami (6-9), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Baltimore loss, or
— Win and L.A. Chargers loss or tie and Tennessee loss or tie, or
— Tie and L.A. Chargers loss and Tennessee loss
CLINCHED: Philadelphia – NFC East and first-round bye, Minnesota – NFC North, Los Angeles Rams – NFC West, New Orleans – playoff berth, Carolina – playoff berth
PHILADELPHIA (12-2) (vs. Oakland (6-8), tonight; vs. Dallas (8-7), Sunday)
IF PHILADELPHIA WINS VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:
Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs
IF PHILADELPHIA LOSES VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:
Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, or
— Minnesota loss, or
— Tie and Minnesota tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (12-3) (vs. Chicago (5-10), Sunday)
IF PHILADELPHIA WINS VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, or
— Carolina loss or tie, or
— New Orleans win
IF PHILADELPHIA LOSES VS. OAKLAND MONDAY:
Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Philadelphia loss or tie, or
— Tie and Philadelphia loss
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, or
— Carolina loss or tie, or
— New Orleans win
NEW ORLEANS (11-4) (at Tampa Bay (4-11), Sunday)
Clinches NFC South with:
— Win, or
— Carolina loss, or
— Tie and Carolina tie
CAROLINA (11-4) (at Atlanta (9-6), Sunday)
Clinches NFC South with:
— Win and New Orleans loss or tie, or
— Tie and New Orleans loss
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and New Orleans loss or tie and Minnesota loss and L.A. Rams loss or tie
ATLANTA (9-6) (vs. Carolina (11-4), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, or
— Seattle loss, or
— Tie and Seattle tie
SEATTLE (9-6) (vs. Arizona (7-8), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Atlanta loss or tie, or
— Tie and Atlanta loss
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.