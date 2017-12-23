NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East title, Pittsburgh – AFC North title, Jacksonville – playoff berth.
|NEW ENGLAND (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday)
Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Jacksonville loss or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss, or
— Win and Jacksonville loss or tie, or
— Tie and Jacksonville loss
|PITTSBURGH (11-3) (at Houston (4-10), Monday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Jacksonville loss or tie, or
— Tie and Jacksonville loss
|JACKSONVILLE (10-4) (at San Francisco (4-10), Sunday)
Clinches AFC South title with:
— Win or tie, or
— Tennessee loss or tie
|KANSAS CITY (8-6) (vs. Miami (6-8), Sunday)
Clinches AFC West title with:
— Win, or
— L.A. Chargers loss, or
— Tie and L.A.Chargers tie
|TENNESSEE (8-6) (vs. L.A. Rams (10-4), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Baltimore loss and Buffalo loss
CLINCHED: Philadelphia – NFC East title and first-round bye, Minnesota – NFC North title.
|PHILADELPHIA (12-2) (vs. Oakland (6-8), Monday)
Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, or
— Minnesota loss, or
— Tie and Minnesota tie
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-3) (at Green Bay (7-7), Saturday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Carolina loss or tie, or
— Tie and Carolina loss and New Orleans loss or tie and L.A. Rams loss or tie
|LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) (at Tennessee (8-6), Sunday)
Clinches NFC West title with:
— Win or tie, or
— Seattle loss or tie
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Detroit loss or tie and Carolina loss and Atlanta loss
|NEW ORLEANS (10-4) (vs. Atlanta (9-5), Sunday)
Clinches NFC South title with:
— Win and Carolina loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie, or
— Dallas-Seattle tie
|CAROLINA (10-4) (vs. Tampa Bay (4-10), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie, or
— Dallas-Seattle tie
ATLANTA (9-5) (at New Orleans (10-4), Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, or
— Tie and Dallas-Seattle tie and Detroit loss or tie
