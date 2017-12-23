NFL Playoff Scenarios

WEEK 16 AFC

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East title, Pittsburgh – AFC North title, Jacksonville – playoff berth.

NEW ENGLAND (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday)

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Jacksonville loss or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss, or

— Win and Jacksonville loss or tie, or

— Tie and Jacksonville loss

PITTSBURGH (11-3) (at Houston (4-10), Monday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Jacksonville loss or tie, or

— Tie and Jacksonville loss

JACKSONVILLE (10-4) (at San Francisco (4-10), Sunday)

Clinches AFC South title with:

— Win or tie, or

— Tennessee loss or tie

KANSAS CITY (8-6) (vs. Miami (6-8), Sunday)

Clinches AFC West title with:

— Win, or

— L.A. Chargers loss, or

— Tie and L.A.Chargers tie

TENNESSEE (8-6) (vs. L.A. Rams (10-4), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Baltimore loss and Buffalo loss

NFC

CLINCHED: Philadelphia – NFC East title and first-round bye, Minnesota – NFC North title.

PHILADELPHIA (12-2) (vs. Oakland (6-8), Monday)

Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, or

— Minnesota loss, or

— Tie and Minnesota tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-3) (at Green Bay (7-7), Saturday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Carolina loss or tie, or

— Tie and Carolina loss and New Orleans loss or tie and L.A. Rams loss or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) (at Tennessee (8-6), Sunday)

Clinches NFC West title with:

— Win or tie, or

— Seattle loss or tie

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Detroit loss or tie and Carolina loss and Atlanta loss

NEW ORLEANS (10-4) (vs. Atlanta (9-5), Sunday)

Clinches NFC South title with:

— Win and Carolina loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, or

— Dallas-Seattle tie

CAROLINA (10-4) (vs. Tampa Bay (4-10), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, or

— Dallas-Seattle tie

ATLANTA (9-5) (at New Orleans (10-4), Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, or

— Tie and Dallas-Seattle tie and Detroit loss or tie

